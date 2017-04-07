GARRISON – Jon Henry Fennern, 76, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids due to complications of leukemia.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Jon was born April 3, 1941, on the family farm near Garrison, Iowa, the son of Harry and Evelyn Bauer Fennern. He attended Garrison High School.

Jon was united in marriage with Joyce Long Gahring. The couple had four children together. They later divorced. On August 7, 1971, Jon was united in marriage with Ruth Fuchs in Galena, Illinois.

Jon was a machinist at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 31 years. He drove for Noe Trucking for 17 years.

Jon enjoyed remodeling his home and mowing his acreage. He loved watching birds and squirrels, traveling. helping his neighbors and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth, of Garrison; three sons: Jon Aaron (Peggy Mikesell) Fennern of Cedar Rapids; Randy (Jo Lynn Johnson) Fennern of Vinton; and Daryn Fennern of Atkins; two daughters: DeAnn Welbes of Atkins; and Angela (Carl) Bright of Van Horne; two brothers: Don (Diane) Fennern of Cedar Rapids; and Robert (Mary Ann) Fennern of Ventura, CA; three sisters: Joan (Keith) Abernathy of Vinton; Mary Lou (Gerry) Schoettmer of Atkins; and Jeannette Wilson of Walker; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Marvin, Jack and Richard Fennern; and one sister, Lila Jean Fennern.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Jon and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.