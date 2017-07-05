KEYSTONE: Joyce (Franzenburg) Vargason, age 89, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, after a long and wonderful life.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until 7 PM Friday also at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Joyce was born on July 18, 1927 in rural Keystone, the daughter of Herman and Lena (Wiese) Franzenburg and graduated from Keystone High School with the class of 1945. On March 28, 1948, she married Roy Vargason at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone.

Joyce was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, where she was active in the Tabitha Society, Leisure Club & Womens Club. Her greatest joy was reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout her life Joyce was a loving and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and servant of God.

She is survived by her 11 children; Judy (Charley) Stark of Newhall, Barb Karr of Cedar Rapids, Linda Svestka of Cedar Rapids, Deanna (Frank) Sup of Ellijay, GA, Carol (Michael) Brom of Highland Park, IL, Gloria (David) Kray of Newhall, Shirley (Dave) Fasbender of St. Charles, IL, Roy H. Vargason of Cedar Rapids, Steve (Marsha) Vargason of Keystone, Patty (Jan) Wiltgen of Cedar Rapids and Vicki (Jim) Vargason of Ely; 26 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; her brother Herbert Charles Franzenburg of Monticello; her sister-in-law Dorothy (Franzenburg) Brecht of Blairstown and many nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her grandson Jason Kray, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

“When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation, and take me home, what joy shall fill my heart. Then I shall bow, in humble adoration, and then proclaim, “My God how great Thou art!”

