Judith Ann “Judy” Sorum, 72 of Atkins, died Friday, June 2, 2017 at Colonial Manor of Amana.

A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Norway. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery near Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the church. Brosh Chapel in Cedar Rapids is caring for Judy and her arrangements.