BELLA VISTA, AR: Julian P. Pickart, 87, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Blairstown, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 17, 2007 at the Blairstown Legion Hall with Deacon Joe Behaunek officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by M.J. Kirby American Legion Post #170 of Blairstown and Navy Funeral Honors. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time at the Legion Hall.

He was born on May 4, 1929 in Norway, Iowa to Clemons (Jeff) and Edna (Story) Pickart.

Julian served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer. He attended the University of Iowa for two years and then worked at Transport Trailers in Cedar Rapids and McComb, MS for 43 years as a purchasing agent, plant manager and sales manager.

Julian married Jane Wodstrchill in 1954 and raised their 3 children in Cedar Rapids and Blairstown, IA. Jane passed away in 1983. Julian married Byrdine Siek in 2007. They moved to Bella Vista in 2003.

Julian was an avid sports fan. He played basketball and baseball in his youth and he was always proud to be a Norway Tiger. He followed the Yankees, Cubs, Hawkeyes , Razorbacks and loved college sports. He was always ready for a party and family gathering, which also meant sitting down to a 6-handed Euchre game. Julian and Byrdine traveled the world but loved taking the back roads, enjoying America and the National Parks. He was a kind and loving husband and father.

Julian is survived by his wife, Byrdine of Bella Vista, one son, Jeffery(Nelly) Pickart of Monterrey, Mexico, two daughters, Julie (Robert) Kettler of Fulton, Illinois, and Jacqueline(Kent)Fowlkes of Cedar Rapids, one step-daughter, Bobbi Siek of California, and one step-son, William Siek of Iowa, one brother, Stanley(Louise)Pickart of Massachusetts, four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Jane, three brothers and one sister.

Memorials can be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Circle of Life Hospice House, Bentonville, AR, or a charity of the donor’s choice.