June Christine Eckhart, 55, of Reinbeck, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at her home in Reinbeck. A memorial visitation for June will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck. A memorial service will be held privately by the family.

June was born on August 26, 1962 in Marshalltown, Iowa, to her parents Larry & Lee Ann (Rash) Hatton. She was raised in Waterloo, where she attended school, later graduating from Central High School. After high school, June worked various jobs and then began her career as a Community Service Specialist for Northstar Community Services in Waterloo, where she had worked for the past 19 ½ years. She was united in marriage to Todd Eckhart on June 15, 1990 in Waterloo. Together, the couple raised their four children, later relocating to Reinbeck.

She enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, taking pictures and crafting. Above all, June loved spending time with her family and she will be terribly missed by those she leaves behind.

June is survived by her husband Todd of Reinbeck; daughter Ashlee (Dustin) Frohn of Cedar Falls, sons Brad Hunt of Hudson, Travis (Sarah) Eckhart of Urbandale and Benjamin Hunt of Waterloo; grandson Sawyer Frohn; sister Judy (Paul) Nybeck of Edmund, OK; nieces Karen Nybeck of Edmund, OK and Elaine (Nick) Eigel of Florida; several, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Gina Hatton.