Naples, Florida: Karen K (Bednar) Bergen Nanneman, 75 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Vinton, Iowa passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Naples Community Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Big Grove Cemetery, rural Benton County, Iowa.

Karen was born August 25, 1941, the daughter of Richard Charles and Beatrice Maxine (Criswell) Bednar. She married Joe Bergen in Vinton, Iowa in 1960. He preceded her in death in 1979. She married Richard Nanneman in 1981 in Vinton, Iowa. Karen worked at Perfex and Hawk Bilt in Vinton, Iowa. Upon Hawk Bilt’s closing, she and Richard moved to Naples, Florida purchasing a lawn maintenance business. She worked side-by-side with Richard to build this business. They sold that business and she went to work at the Collier County Courthouse. After retiring from the courthouse she continued to care for their small nursery business. She was a longtime member of St. Peters Catholic Church of Naples, Florida.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Richard, her daughter, Lori (Mark) Smith, Vinton, Iowa; her son, Joe (Kim) Bergen, Shenandoah, Iowa; daughter, Colleen Nanneman, Alhambra, California; son, Rick (Edie) Nanneman, Seattle, Washington; son Keith Nanneman, Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Adam Smith, Mandy (Eric) Kakac, Joe (Teia) Bergen IV, Elizabeth (Justin) Nazarchyk, Sabrina (Adam) Wright, Trisha (Victor) Ruiz, Alicia McAllister, Isaak Nanneman, Margo Nanneman and great grandchildren Avery and Lily Kakac; Ben and Gracie Bergen; Kaylee and Cara Nazarchyk; Austin and Owen Wright and baby sister Wright; Adalynn and Aaliyah Ruiz; and Cay McAllister.

She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Dvorak, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Marlys Geiger, Des Moines, Iowa and brother Richard (Elaine) Bednar, Vinton, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles Bednar and triplet grandsons, Nicholas, Rusty and Mitchell Smith.