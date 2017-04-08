VINTON – Katelyn Elizabeth Long, 21, went to be with her Lord Friday, April 7, 2017, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton due to complications of a long illness.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Katelyn was born at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, on January 9, 1996, the daughter of Michael W. Long and Jaime Lynn Gihring. She attended Vinton-Shellsburg schools.

Katelyn was a member of the Baptist church. She loved music, butterflies and balloons. Although she was blind, she picked up on noises, particularly deep voices. Her beautiful smile will be sorely missed.

Katelyn is survived by her parents, Mike Long of Vinton and Jaime (John Rivera) Gihring of Garrison; grandparents Mitch and Coleen Long of Vinton and Jackie and Bob Gihring of Garrison; great-grandmother Helen Bruce of Vinton; siblings: Dakodah Long of Vinton and Caleb, Joshua and Joelle Rivera of Garrison; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Katelyn and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.