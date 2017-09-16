VINTON – Keith D. Abernathy, 80, died Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton following a sudden illness.

Per Keith’s wishes, his body will be cremated and no formal services will be held.

Keith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Abernathy, of Vinton; one son, Larry (Ann) Abernathy of Vinton; one daughter, Terrie (Dale) Snapp of Vinton; one brother, Don Abernathy of Victor; two sisters, Carol Hackney of Gifford and Lorraine (Lyle, Jr.) Marter of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren: Michael (fiancé Kara Penning) Snapp of Cedar Rapids; Jason (Jenny) Abernathy of Cedar Rapids; Melissa (Joe) Adams of Marion; and Jaime Abernathy of Cedar Rapids; three great-grandchildren: Lily and Emma Abernathy and Hadley Adams; and his dog, Brutus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Abernathy; and sister, Marilyn Takes.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Keith and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.