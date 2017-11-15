Kenneth Edward Winterberg, 62, of Redfield, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017, at the Redfield Care and Rehabilitation Center in Redfield.

His memorial service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, November 16, at Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield.

Kenneth Edward Winterberg was born December 29, 1954, in Linton, N.D. to Willis and Velma (Statema) Winterberg. He spent most of his childhood in Herried and graduated from Herried High School. He was a jack of all trades and was happy doing just about anything. He drove cab, delivered newspapers, built bridges, and worked construction. He was a simple man who enjoyed a simple life. He loved his nieces, horses, animals, and computers. He was united in marriage to his love of 10 years, Jamie Ferguson, November 9, 2017.

He is survived by his wife Jamie; daughter, Heather Travis of Mound City; siblings, Marian (Randy) Flitter of Groton, Jean Meyer and Betty Meyer both of Mankato, Minn., Shirley (Joe) Freed of Vinton, Iowa, Richard (Kathy) Meyer of Mobridge, and David (Shelia) Meyer of LuVerne, Minn.; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister, Carol Ann Winterberg; brothers, James and John Winterberg; and his close friend, Joy Travis.

Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield has been entrusted with arrangements.

