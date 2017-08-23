ATKINS: Kenneth “Ken” Hovey, 79, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids after a short illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 26th at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins with Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Stephen’s Cemetery near Atkins. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 – 7 PM on Friday. A memorial fund has been established for St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or Central Lutheran School.

Ken was born August 12, 1938 to Philip and Hannah (Hanson) Hovey on the family farm near Cresco. He was baptized and confirmed at Orleans Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. He attended rural schools and graduated from Decorah High School in 1956.

He entered the US Navy and served from 1956 – 1959. He then moved to Cedar Rapids and was employed at McKesson Drug Co. until his retirement.

On June 17, 1961, he was united in marriage to Roseann Roudabush at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, and the couple made their home in Atkins since 1963.

Ken enjoyed traveling, reading, watching old westerns and has probably read every Louis L’Amour book ever written, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Roseann Hovey of Atkins; his children, Karen Hovey and special friend Leonard King of San Diego, CA and Rich (Lisa) Hovey of Conifer, CO and their children, Logan and Hannah; his brothers-in-law, Vernon Spilde of Decorah and Bill Roudabush of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Colleen Hovey of Cresco and Judy (Jack) Richards of Elizabeth City, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Muriel Roudabush; his brothers, Harlan (Norma) Hovey, Maynard Hovey and Philip (Rose) Hovey; his sisters, Wilma (Galin) Barth, Kay Spilde and two infant sisters, Phyllis and Carol Hovey.

Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.