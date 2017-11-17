VAN HORNE: Kenneth “Kenny” William Fischer, 99, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Salem United Methodist Church in Van Horne with Pastor Crystal Oberheu officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by Thomas F. Bevins American Legion Post #148 of Van Horne and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. A memorial fund has been established.

Kenneth was born August 15, 1918, in Cedar Rapids to William and Ollie (Bear) Fischer. He served in the United States Army during World War II. Six months after returning from the service, on Oct. 5, 1946, he was united in marriage to Ava Jean Maish in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a machinist, retiring from Cherry Burrell in 1981. He spent many years of his retirement talking to customers and pumping gas at Fischer Repair and selling Muscatine melons. He was a member of Thomas F. Bevins American Legion Post #148 and he was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Sheryl) Fischer of Van Horne; daughter, Rita (Dick) Humble of Blue Springs, MO; and three grandchildren, Michelle (Tyler Jentz) Fischer, Joel Humble and Alexandria Humble.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers and grandson, Mitchell Fischer.

