Lawrence “Larry” Kenneth Jensen, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend left this world for his next journey on March 27, 2017. Larry was born in Waterloo, IA, on October 9th, 1948, to Gloria Mae (Thompson) Jensen and Warren “Donnie” Jensen. He graduated from Waterloo West High School (1966) where he wrestled and ran track. He married Susan Marie Klingaman in the spring of 1968 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 1968, Larry was drafted into the Vietnam War. He served as a sergeant in the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment (1/12 Red Warriors), 4th Infantry Division, Alpha Company of the United States Army until 1970. Larry was a cement mason and also love woodworking. He was an avid golfer and camper, and music was also a huge part of his life.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and three daughters Kristen (David) Redlinger of Vinton, IA, Allison Jensen of Kansas City, MO, and Libby (John) Jensen Mirande of Portland, OR. Larry is also survived by four grandchildren — Makenzie, Makayla, Madison, and Maren — and five brothers — Terry (Kathy) Jensen, William Jensen, Charlie (Christi) Jensen, Mark Jensen, and Michael Jensen.

On Friday, March 31st, at the Dysart Cemetery, military rites will be conducted by the Dysart American Legion in a graveside service at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 1st, at the Dysart Country Club from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Please direct memorials to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Iowa State Council: 210 Walnut Street # 559, Des Moines, IA 50309. Floral arrangements may be sent to Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.