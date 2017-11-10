VINTON: Leita L. Faas, 96 of Vinton died Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. To honor her wishes her body has been cremated and there will be no public services.

Leita was born November 5, 1921 near Harper, Iowa the daughter of Clarence E. and Lottie S. (Bair) Feckley. She attended country school in Keokuk County and graduated from Parnell High School in 1939. Leita graduated from Ottumwa Heights College receiving a Standard Elementary Certificate. She then taught school at Pilot Center country school and Keswick and Millersburg Schools. Leita also attended Paris Academy Beauty School and worked at the Paris Salon before owning and operating Leita’s Beauty Salon in Cedar Rapids and Vinton.

She always enjoyed doing church duties, teaching Sunday School, serving as a deaconess, giving sermonettes, serving as a trustee, president of Christian Women Fellowship and singing in church choir. She always said, “this is when I’m the happiest.” She was later a member of Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was united in marriage to Melvin A. Faas on May 5, 1945 at Marengo, Iowa.

Leita is survived by her son, Michael (Beverly) Faas; her daughter-in-law Deb Faas and five grandchildren and four great grandchildren which were her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin A. Faas; son, Kevin; two brothers, Kenneth and Keith Feckley and her sister-in-law, Mrs. Keith Feckley.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.