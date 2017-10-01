Lenny D. Geiger

VINTON – Lenny Dean Geiger, 59, died Saturday, September 30, 2017, due to a motorcycle accident outside Urbana.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. A Celebration of Lenny’s Life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton.

Lenny was born October 28, 1957, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Larry Dean and Imogene Flatberg Geiger. He attended Washington High School in Vinton.

On July 23, 1977, Lenny was united in marriage with Krystal Kay Trimble at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton.

Lenny started Lenny Geiger Construction in 1995.

Lenny was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, antique shopping, repurposing antiques and was a NASCAR fan. His favorite pastime was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Lenny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kryss Geiger, of Vinton; his children: Lisa (Chris) Staab and Josh (Ariane) Geiger, both of Vinton, and Jessica (Travis Van Dusseldorp) Geiger of Cedar Rapids; three sisters: Deb (Bruce) Wood-Smith of La Porte City; Robyn Merchant of Vinton; and Shelly (Chris) Hissong of Visalia, CA; 8 grandchildren: Brooklyn, Jace, Brynn and Violet Staab and Allie, Jack, Charley and William Geiger; and his beloved dogs, Max and Tippy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gina Marie Geiger.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Lenny and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.