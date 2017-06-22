VAN HORNE: Leone Seboldt, 92 of Van Horne died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, June 26, 2017 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne with Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Visitation will be in the church fellowship hall on Sunday from 3 – 6 PM. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Newhall. Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary will be posted on Friday.