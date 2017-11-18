DYSART: Lillian Rose Schirm, 94, of Dysart passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 17, 2017 at the Affinity House in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Garrison with Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Keystone Cemetery. Friends may call at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone from 4 to 7 PM on Monday.

Lillian was born December 30, 1922 near Keystone to John and Elizabeth (Lizzie Boehmke) Meyer. She attended school at Keystone graduating in 1940. Lillian was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church and worked with her family on their dairy farm. On June 10, 1945 she united in marriage to DuWayne Edward Schirm at the Keystone Lutheran Church. They farmed south of La Porte City for several years and then moved to a farm southwest of Garrison. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Garrison where she was active in Tabitha. She served as a breast cancer survivor member of the Benton County Cancer Society Board and the Home Study group in Dysart. She and her husband read meters for the REC and Lillian was an Avon Representative for over 40 years. Lillian enjoyed baking and spending time with family on lake vacations in Minnesota and Canada. She especially enjoyed attending countless events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Steve (Marcia) of Lake Placid, Florida; her daughters, Rita (Steve) Blake, Dixie Dethlefs, Lori Wilken all of Waterloo; her grandchildren Reggie Schirm, Stephanie (Jason Gomez) Blake-Gomez, Megan (Don) Tjernagel, Alison Blake, Angela (Matthew Trettin) Dethlefs-Trettin, Dustin (Carly) Dethlefs, Paige and Kaitlyn Wilken; step-grandchildren Rocky (Patty) Timmer and Rhonda Lorenz; great grandchildren Jordyn, Jalynn, Jaryn, Jaynason, and Jacyn Gomez, Henry and Ainsley Trettin, Pearson Dethlefs, Banner Tjernagel; step-great-grandchildren Nicole Timmer, Krystle and Cory Lorenz; step-great-great grandchildren Maliah, Sabastian and Lincoln Lorenz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, DuWayne; her daughter Jodi; her parents and her siblings: John, Dallas, Harold, Mabel, Alice, Margaret and Mildred.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

