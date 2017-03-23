VINTON – Lori Ann Smith Simon, 55, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Vinton due to a stroke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Ardel Barta as Celebrant. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. Following services, Lori’s body will be cremated and private family inurnment will take place in the Urbana Cemetery at a later date.

Lori was born August 8, 1961, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Charles L. and Valeria Boies Smith. She graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1980.

Lori was married to Kurt Kramer, and they had three children together: Kari, Katie and Kelsey. The couple later divorced. She married Gale Simon, and they also divorced.

Lori worked for Collins Radio, Amana and the Vinton and Independence newspapers.

Lori is survived by her parents, Chuck and Karol Smith of Brandon; three daughters: Kari (Brody) Knudtson of Independence; Katie (Kevin) Sloan of North Liberty; and Kelsey (Mitch) Warwick of Newcastle, Australia; two brothers: Chuck E. (Alyson) Smith of Urbana; and Tony (Michelle) Smith of Sanford, FL; three sisters: Deb (Ric) Corkery of Independence; Susan (Tim) Schminke of Marion; and Mary Beth (John) Lindaman of Brandon; six grandchildren: Miles, Elodie and Amelia Knudtson, Quinn and Connor Sloan and Maggie Warwick; special friend, Mick Young of Vinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Valeria Smith; her grandparents; and one granddaughter, Kennedie Sloan.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Lori and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.