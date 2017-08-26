VINTON: Lyle Marter, Sr., 87, passed away quietly at his home on Thursday,, August 24, 2017 following a long illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM, Monday, August 28, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until Service Time. Interment will be at Bear Creek Cemetery north of Vinton with Graveside Military Rites conducted by Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 of Vinton and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. A memorial Fund has been established.

Lyle was born April 30, 1930 at Brandon to Albert and Esther (Roster) Marter.

He married LaDonna Murphy in 1950 and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.

Lyle served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He and his wife owned and operated Torney Electric in Vinton from 1960 to 1985 and Porky’s Red Carpet Supper Club in Waterloo from 1976 to 1986.

He is survived by his wife, LaDonna of Vinton; his children, Lyle, Jr. (Lorraine) Marter of Tucson, AZ, Wayne (Sherry) Marter of Bozeman MT, Cheryl (Russ) Baier of Owasso, OK, and Terry (Barb) Marter of Vinton; and 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

