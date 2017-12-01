CEDAR RAPIDS – Lynn L. Gingrich, 67, died Thursday, November 30, 2017, at his home in Cedar Rapids following a 10-year battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 4, 2017, at Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church with Pastor Andrew Happ officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 3, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be held in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery at a later date.

Lynn was born August 28, 1950, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Llewellyn Jason “Sam” and Wanda Darlene Turner Gingrich. He grew up in Mt. Auburn and graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1968. He wrestled for Coe College in Cedar Rapids and graduated with a degree in psychology in 1972.

On April 30, 1982, Lynn was united in marriage with Roxe Anne Naaktgeboren in Cedar Rapids.

Lynn was self-employed and owned Kar Klean, Kustom Kushions and Singer Hill Upholstery in Cedar Rapids. He had been a member of the Robins Fire Department from 1997 until 2007. He had horses for many years, and he also enjoyed fishing, camping and mushroom hunting.

Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of 35 years, Roxe Anne, of Cedar Rapids; two sons: Tony (Renae) Gingrich of Harrisburg, SD; and Andrew (Angela) Gingrich of Cedar Rapids; three brothers: Craig (Deb) of Cedar Falls and Bart (Kim) and Kyle (Missy) of Marion; three grandchildren: Mason, Olivia and Emillia Gingrich of Harrisburg, SD; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and –nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one niece and one nephew.

Please – NO FLOWERS – many charities helped with the cost of Lynn’s medications through the years, and the family would like to try to repay them so others can receive the same help. Donations may also be made to the Shriners.

From Lynn’s family: We were so blessed with wonderful doctors. Our special thanks to Dr. Nabi, Dr. Kline, Dr. Smith, Dr. Hodgman and all of their wonderful staff.

