VINTON – Madelyn Rae Belknap Duncklee, 83, died Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Crestview Acres in Marion following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2017, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Madelyn was born November 26, 1933, on the family farm north of Floyd, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph Leroy and Elma Bucknell Belknap. She attended various schools around Floyd, Marion and Vinton before graduating from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1952.

Madelyn worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell, U.S. West and Qwest in Vinton and Cedar Rapids for 40 years, retiring May 8, 1992. Following her retirement, she traveled to nursing and retirement homes in Vinton and Cedar Rapids and played her keyboard for the residents.

Madelyn was a member of Navy Mothers and the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed wintering in Zepherhills, Florida.

Madelyn is survived by one son, Blane (Theresa Winders) Duncklee of Lake Wales, FL; one daughter, Jolene (Daryl Hlas) Fisher of Vinton; one brother, Dwight (Elaine) Belknap of Lake Havasu, AZ; three sisters: Marvel (Fred) Netser of Vinton; Linda Belknap of Westminster, CO; and Lois Erickson of White Bear Lake, MN; her dear friend, Bob Beyer of Vinton; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Brad and Brian Duncklee; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Monica Belknap; and nephew Brent Netser.

A memorial fund has been established.

