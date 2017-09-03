Newhall—Marian A. Brecht, 91, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Newhall with Fr. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and for an hour before Mass on Thursday. Burial in St. Patricks and St. Pauls Cemetery, Watkins.

Marian was born February 19, 1926 near Garrison to Arthur and Bertha Sturtz Dill. She attended school in Vinton, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1944. Marian received her teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College in 1945 and taught country school at Big Grove #5 and Jackson #7. On February 4, 1948 she married Rolland E. Brecht at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton. Marian was a stay at home mom while her sons were young and then she worked as a teacher’s aide and administrative assistant for the Benton Community School district.

Marian was a long time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Newhall and was a sixty-four year member of the Newhall American Legion Auxiliary #167. She enjoyed baking, crafts and flower gardening.

She is survived by her four sons; Jim (Rachelle) Brecht, Lisbon, Bill (Teri) Brecht, St. Charles, MO, Larry Brecht, Solon and Jerry Brecht, Cedar Rapids; two brothers; Lloyd Dill, St. Paul, MN and Donald Dill, Vinton; six grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Michael, Scott, Dan and Jon; one great granddaughter, Sophia and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1986 and one daughter in infancy.

Memorials may be directed to the Newhall Legion Auxiliary and/or Camp Courageous.

The family would like to thank the staff and management at West Ridge Care Center for the loving care they gave Marian, becoming like family to her.

