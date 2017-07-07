Marita Anne Irmiter, 67, died Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Pearland, Texas. Memorial services were held in Texas.

She was born in 1949 to Dr. Willard and Pearl Irmiter. She graduated from Benton Community High School and received her law degree from the University of Iowa. Marita was a practicing attorney for many years in the Pearland area specializing in adoptions.

Marita is survived by loving and devoted husband, Ron Lauve; mother, Pearl Irmiter; daughter, Vienda Velasquez; sister, Marcene Maas; nephew Aaron Maas; niece Andrea Krambeer. She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Willard Irmiter.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marita’s honor to the Pearland Library or to Ovarian Cancer Research at www.judysmission.org.