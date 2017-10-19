VINTON: Marjorie Helen (Davis) Rouse was born September 16, 1917 in Jesup to Ethel (Meythaler) and George W. Davis. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1935. In 1937 she graduated from Independence Junior College and taught two years in a country school near Brandon.

She married Harold J Rouse of Brandon on January 14, 1939. Harold and Marjorie operated a trucking business. He died February 21, 1958. Following his death she resumed her teaching career in Brandon. She earned a B.A. degree from State College of Iowa (now UNI) in 1964. Marjorie taught the elementary grades in Brandon and Vinton schools for a total of 26 years, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.

Marjorie enjoyed grandchildren’s activities and traveling. Her hobbies included watching game shows and sports on television and genealogy compiling over 10,000 names in her computer genealogy program, She used her iPad for Facebook and FaceTime. Using FaceTime she was amazed she could see people not just talk to them, and attend great grandchildren’s activities.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting and has given hundreds of quilts and blankets to Camp Courageous, the Salvation Army, and Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. In 2014 she was named the Vinton Woman’s Club “Woman of the Year”.

She lived in her own home until falling in April injuring her back. She then resided in the NewAldaya Lifespaces Nursing Home in Cedar Falls and enjoyed the activities until she was hospitalized with pneumonia, the cause of her death. Last month she celebrated her 100th birthday with family.

Survivors include her daughter, Margaret (Gary) Shontz; grandchildren Suzanne Shontz, Lawrence, Kansas, Robert (Tara) Shontz, Cumming, Roxanne (Josh) Heimann, Dike; great grandchildren Kaelyn, Katelyn, Braden, and Gianna of Cumming and Grady and Kingsley of Dike; one sister, Velma Rouse of Jesup and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother Robert, and sisters, Roberta DiLoreto and Virginia Robinson.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Vinton, with burial following at the Brandon cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation will continue an hour before services at the church Saturday.

Memorials will be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church and the University of Northern Iowa.