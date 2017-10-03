Martin Lundvall

VINTON – Martin L. Lundvall, 91, died Monday, October 2, 2017, at ManorCare Health Services in Waterloo following a long illness.

Martin’s body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee in rural La Porte City, Iowa.

Martin was born April 26, 1926, in Boxholm, Iowa, the son of Martin John and Hilma Engberg Lundvall. He graduated from Boxholm High School in 1944 and went on to Iowa State Teachers’ College (UNI) in Cedar Falls, where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. Martin and his 1950 wrestling team were inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009 as the only team sport at UNI to win a Division I national title.

Martin served his country in the United States Army in Europe from 1944 until 1946. He was a member of the Boxholm American Legion and attended meetings at the La Porte City American Legion.

On August 16, 1969, Martin was united in marriage with Frances Louise Fugate Burkett at St. Patrick’s Church in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2016.

Martin taught at an Embassy school in Berlin, and he also taught math to the children of TWA employees in Saudi Arabia. He was a teacher for Waterloo Community Schools, and was a wrestling coach and coached Dan Gable at West Junior High in Waterloo.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee in rural La Porte City for 40+ years.

Martin is survived by five sons: Bill (Mary) Burkett of Menomonie, WI; Mike (Tammy) Burkett of Nowthen, MN; Joe (Elizabeth) Burkett of Greensboro, NC; and Tom (Dawn) and Marty Lundvall, both of Vinton; one daughter, Linda Hanna-Burkett of Indianapolis, IN; three sisters: Elsie and Betty Lundvall of Rockford, IL, and Ruth Zahler of Minneapolis, MN; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Fran; brother Paul Lundvall and niece Ann Marie Lundvall.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Martin and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.