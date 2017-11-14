VINTON: Master Sgt. Retired, Carroll W. Hilmer, 86, died Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Dysart following an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sue Thomas officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with Graveside Military Rites conducted by Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 of Vinton and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 t0 6 PM on Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton.

Carroll Hilmer was born February 5, 1931 near Dysart to William and Nelda (Schreiber) Hilmer.

He served his nation in the US Army for two years in Korea. While a member of the Army Reserves for twenty years he was awarded the rank of Master Sgt.

Carroll was a member of Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 of Vinton

On September 4, 1954 he was united in marriage to Mildred Losenicky at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. The couple recently celebrated sixty-three years of marriage.

Carroll was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. Prior to his retirement, Carroll served as a Claims Adjuster at Eden Mutual Insurance Co. in Vinton. He served as a member of the Vinton City Council for two terms.

In addition to his wife, Mildred of Vinton, he is survived by his brother, Bob Hilmer of Waterloo and the nieces and nephews he was very special to.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stanley Hilmer.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com