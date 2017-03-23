Maxine Looney, 94, of Vinton, formerly of Solon and North Liberty, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Windsor Manor Assisted Living in Vinton.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 Tuesday, March 28th at Blessed Hope Church in Vinton with a time of visitation following the service. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.gayandciha.com.

Maxine was born June 7, 1922 in Saratoga, Texas; daughter of Posey and Oma (Lindsey) Phelan. She attended business college in Texas and later and married Donald Looney on October 28, 1945, in Junction City, Kansas. She worked as a secretary at the Solon School District for 17 years, until her retirement. She was an award winning poet and wrote a column “Kitchen Talk” in the Solon Economist for many years, as well as skits and articles. After her husband, Don’s death in 1986, Maxine traveled alone throughout the Southwest in a tiny motor home.

During her life, she enjoyed time spent on crossword puzzles, her riding mower, working with international students, singing hymns, reading, time in Alaska and time spent with her friends and family. She was always interested in learning more about birds, fossils and Solon history; but most of all she loved studying and teaching the Bible to junior high students and adults.

Maxine’s family includes her children, Joyce Helfer of Waterloo, Frankie Stoffer of Coggon, David (Laurie) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Susan O’Shaughnessy of Solon, Peter (Julie) of Marion, and Tim (Angela) of Washington; grandchildren, Jennifer Weber, Sarah Morton, Matthew Looney, Glenn Looney, Heidi Looney, Jennifer Looney, Alex Looney, Duncan Looney, Danika Clark, Ryker Clark; and six great-grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by her sister, Marietta McFarland of The Woodlands, Texas

She was preceded in death by her husband, seven siblings, and son-in-law Steve Helfer.