Michael Dake, 48, of Ankeny, and formerly of Vinton, passed on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. A visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2017, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA.

Mike was born February 22, 1969, in Independence Iowa to Larry and Anne(Lynch) Dake. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1987 and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of South Dakota. He was a long-time car salesman for Dave Ostrem Imports, European Motor Cars, and Stew Hansen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

He is survived by his grandmother; Delores Lynch of Independence, IA; father and mother Larry and Anne of Vinton, IA; son Tanner and daughter Keely of Ankeny, IA, and son Garrison of MN; brother Jeff of Atkins, IA, sisters Lori (Thess) Harris of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Teresa Lazenby of Van Horne, IA; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; Clem Lynch, and Harold and Erma Dake; and a brother in law Bill Lazenby.

