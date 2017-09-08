Former Vinton resident and Washington High School graduate Michael Lee Haefner, 70, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. A Committal Service was held on Friday, September 8, 2017. The procession will be leaving from Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, Florida 32504 at 11:00 a.m. with service at ​Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Michael is survived by his mother, Betty Haefner, two brothers and one sister, all of Vinton.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Haefner.