MT. AUBURN – Nadine M. Krug, 94, of Mt. Auburn, died Friday, September 1, 2017, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 4, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and also one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Mt. Auburn.

Nadine was born January 1, 1923, near Traer in Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Ella Helm Boldt. She was a lifelong resident of the Benton County area, living in Garrison, La Porte City and Mt. Auburn. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1940. She attended the Iowa State Teachers’ College and taught in rural schools in Monroe and Bruce Townships for four and a half years.

She married Marvin A. Krug on June 8, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington. They lived in Greenville, PA, and Columbia, SC, while Marvin was in the service. They farmed in the La Porte City area and moved to Mt. Auburn in 1956, where she enjoyed her time as a housewife, retiring in 1982. Marvin preceded her in death on December 26, 1991.

Nadine was active in her church and community. She was a member of the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and served on the church board in various offices. She was a member of the Emil H. Dutler Post 177 American Legion Auxiliary in Mt. Auburn. She served as a volunteer at the Virginia Gay Annex in Vinton and was a member of the Happy Hour Club. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, and she enjoyed a trip to Alaska with Marvin in 1989.

Nadine is survived by one son, Jerry (JoEllen) Krug of Mt. Auburn; one daughter, Janet (Jerry) Appleton of Fairfax; two grandchildren: Pamela (Wade) Helfer of Ames; and Brian (Tina) Krug of Adel; four great-grandchildren: Genevieve and Jacob Helfer and Henry and Tucker Krug; and sister-in-law Dorothy Boldt and brother-in-law Ervin Krug, both of La Porte City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Donald Boldt.

A memorial fund has been established.

A memorial fund has been established.