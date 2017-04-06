Hiawatha: Patricia L. “Pat” Swallom, 68, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a short illness.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, April 10, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Private Committal Services will be held.

Patricia was born April 10, 1948 at Redwood Falls, MN to Hazel Leverne and Anna Lou (Chmelar) Bell. She married Leonard Junior Swallom on April 10, 1968 and the couple divorced in 1981. Patricia was employed at Quaker Oats for thirty years and retired in 2005. She enjoyed crafts including crocheting, sewing, Knitting and specialized in baby blankets. She also enjoyed driving and exploring the country. Patricia was a good cook and spent her leisure watching her TV shows, reading and caring for her cats. Her Grandkids were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her children, Priscilla Lyn Swallom and Patrick (Darla) Swallom, all of Vinton; her grandchildren, Miranda, Destiny, Jarod, Harley, Jeanne´ and Mason Swallom; and one great grandchild on the way; her brother, Tom (Louise) Bell of Stanwood; and her sisters, Ruthie (Dave) Rick of Parkers Prairie, MN, Rose Techau of Stanwood, Carol (Tom) Techau and Lois Swalley of Cedar Rapids.

She was preceded by her parents; her grandson, Payton; and her nephew, Josh Swalley.

A Memorial Fund has been established and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.