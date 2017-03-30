VINTON: Pauline Anna Catherine (Herman) Mohr Schminke, 96 of Waterloo and formerly of Vinton died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 3, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen K. Preus officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 AM on Monday also at the church. Memorials will be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton and American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements.

Pauline Anna Catherine Herman was born March 30, 1920 in Cedar Township, Benton County, Iowa. The daughter of Dorethea (Bierschenk) Herman and Wilhelm Herman. She attended rural schools in Benton County and graduated from Lincoln High School, Vinton, Iowa in 1937. She taught rural schools in the county for six years, worked as a Teacher’s Aide in Urbana Elementary School, was a grocery store checker and retired being a Bank Teller at National Bank in Waterloo for nine years.

She married Werner F. Mohr June 26, 1941 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed for 29 years in Benton county and then moved to Waterloo, Iowa. Werner died in November 1973. In November of 1975 she married Henry C. Schminke and they lived in Vinton. Henry died in 2005. Pauline lived 90 years of her life in Benton County. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the church’s circles Mary-Martha and Mission. She was a member of the Lutheran Home Auxiliary, several Bridge Clubs, Friendly Neighborhood Club of Bruce Township, and Mentor Club of Vinton. She moved to Ridgeway Place in Waterloo in March 2013.

Pauline is survived by her two daughters, Sherry L. (George) Elliott-Dinsdale of Washington, North Carolina, Dianne C. Rager of Waterloo; her five grandchildren; her three great grandchildren; one great great grandson; her stepson, Dean (Jane) Schminke of Vinton; her step daughter-in law, Marilyn Schminke of Vinton and eight step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews in America and Germany.

She enjoyed her family most of all and will be missed.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, her brother, John Herman, sister-in-law, Charlene Herman, sister-in-law and husband Verla (Mohr) and Andrew Schnack, and step-son, David Schminke.