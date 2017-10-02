ROBINS – Richard Lee “Rich” Inger, 78, died Sunday, October 1, 2017, at his home in Robins following a long illness.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Per Rich’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Inurnment will be in the Garrison Cemetery at a later date.

Rich was born July 13, 1939, in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, the son of Roy and Bertha Genevieve “Gen” Hawkins Inger. He attended school in Marion.

On October 22, 1986, Rich was united in marriage with Bonnie Jean Pennell in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Rich worked as a mechanic for Seeger Truck and Repair for 13 years. He retired in 2002. He enjoyed working on cars.

Rich is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bonnie Inger, of Robins; his mother, Gen Inger, of Cedar Rapids; three sons: Mark (Dawn) Inger of Olin; Barry Inger of Cedar Rapids; and Todd (Janelle) Carter of Topeka, KS; three daughters: Penny (Jeff) Wilson of Palo; Christy (Dave) Walker of Marion; and Heidi (Brad) Grell of Rockford, IL; 16 grandchildren: Keisha, Amber, Nathan, Amanda, Emily, Sophie, Annasha, Marik, Aaron, Mark, Steven, Mark, Jr., Broder, Shanda, Calvin and Sean; and 9 great-grandchildren: Addyson, Riley, Miah, Noah, Tyson, Olive, Brady, Caden and Knox.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Inger; a brother, Roy “Eddy” Inger, Jr.; and a sister in infancy, Linda Lou Inger.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Rich and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.