KEYSTONE: Robert L. Michalec, 91 and Allen L. Michalec, 69 of Keystone died February 14, 2017 from injuries sustained in a house fire. A joint memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4401 – 42nd Street NE in Cedar Rapids with Pastor Scott Haakenson officiating. Iowa Military Funeral Honors will provide graveside military rites for Robert at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the memorial service and for Allen at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery (Exit 113 Van Meter) 11 AM, Monday, March 13, 2017. Memorials may be directed to the SDA Church or the family.

Robert served his country in the United States Army from July 1946 – March 1947 where he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, studying about health and wellness and helping others in need. He was an active part of his church family and often visited with his children and grandchildren.

Allen also served in the United States Army from February 1968 to January 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal. Allen had a green thumb as a gardener and enjoyed growing fruit trees. He loved all animals with a special affection for horses. Allen was a skilled builder of all things. Like his father he spent much time helping others.

Robert and Allen were preceded in death by their wife and mother, Margery; and their son and brother, Eldon.

Survivors include their children and siblings: Martin Michalec, Marcia Miller, Julie Berber, Laurie Adams, John Michalec, Joseph Michalec and Candis Astolfi and their step-son and half-brother, Neil Farley and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Phillips Funeral Home – Keystone is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.