VINTON: Robert E. “Gene” Thurman, 76, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 PM, Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St, in Vinton where rites will be conducted by Vinton Masonic Lodge No. 62 AF & AM. Friends may also register at the church one hour prior to service time on Monday.

A Memorial Fund has been established for the Vinton Presbyterian Church and Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation.

Robert Eugene Thurman, known to family and friends as “Gene” was born August 25, 1940 in Peoria, IL to Harold and Mildred (Bliss) Thurman and graduated from Yates City High School and attended Western Illinois University.

He was first employed by Caterpillar Tractor Co. and then moved to Vinton and was employed by Hawk-Bilt. He later owned and operated Thurman’ Tri-T John Deere Lawn and Garden Dealership before employment with Vinton Motor Co. He later retired from Fauser Energy Co., formerly Anderson Oil Co.

Gene was a member of the Presbyterian Church, the Vinton Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed card clubs, bowling, and caring for his yard. He truly enjoyed his grandchildren’s sporting events and attending Larry’s Annual Golf Tournament in Wisconsin.

On May12,1962 he was united in marriage to Judy Goodyear at Yates City, IL. Gene is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Larry (Majo) Thurman of Germantown, WI, and Greg (René) Thurman of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Dani, Ellie, Marcus, and Hailey Thurman; his step-grandson, Nick Markey; his sister, Pat (Don) Morton of Waddell, AZ; his brother John (Lynn) Thurman of Reno, NV; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com