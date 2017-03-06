MT. AUBURN: Robert G. Sawyer died on Friday, March 3, 2017 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, March 10, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. To honor Robert’s wishes the casket will remain closed at all times. Online condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Gale Sawyer was born November 10, 1921 in Dayton Township, Cedar County, IA to Elmer W. (Dewey) Sawyer and Mabel B. Sawyer (nee Christ). He was raised on a farm in Cedar County and graduated from Clarence High School. He married Della E. Burgess from Stanwood, IA on May 3, 1941 in Kahoka, MO. After serving in the Navy during World War II, the couple farmed together in Cedar and Benton counties. Besides farming his entire life, he enjoyed Biblical research and woodworking.

He is survived by his son, Bob Sawyer and wife Jo of San Antonio, TX; his daughter, Betsy Sawyer of Bloomington, MN; his granddaughter, Christine Elkins and his great granddaughter, Karice Della Whitehurst, both of Spotsylvania, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of nearly 60 years.