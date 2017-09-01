Roger Hensing, 66, of Grinnell, Iowa, died on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at his home.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2017, at the Grinnell Christian Church with Rev. John Epperson, chaplain of Grinnell Regional Hospice, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Family Life Center of the church from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. following the memorial service.

Should friends desire, memorials in Roger’s name may be directed to Grinnell Regional Hospice or to the Grinnell High School Athletic Department and sent in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.

Roger was born on April 9, 1951, in Vinton, Iowa to George and Jenny Ferguson Hensing. He was raised on the family Century Farm and graduated with the Class of 1969 from Vinton High School. He later received a BA Degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa. Roger began his career in education at Williamsburg High School and later taught in the New Sharon School District. The family moved to Grinnell in 1978, and he taught math and computer technology at the Grinnell-Newburg High School. He also coached baseball, tennis and basketball in the Grinnell School District. Besides his career as teacher he worked as an inspector for Monsanto.

Roger was united in marriage to Lynda Merfeld on November 18, 1972, in Newton and to this union was born four children, Matthew, Michael, Kate and Jennifer.

Roger was an avid fan of the Grinnell Tigers, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed traveling around the United States and Europe and enjoyed hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Survivors include his wife, Lynda Hensing of Grinnell; his children, Matthew Hensing of West Des Moines, IA, Michael (Crystal) Hensing and their children, Harrison and Hayden of West Des Moines, IA, Kate Hensing of Minneapolis, MN and Jennifer Sullivan of Branson, MO his sister, Carol Lu Kinney of St. Paul, MN; and his mother-in-law, Grace Merfeld of West Des Moines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Charles Merfeld.