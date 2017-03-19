Vinton—Ron Clemens, 74, died peacefully at his home, Saturday, March 18, 2017 from natural causes. A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm Sunday, March 26, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home with a Celebration of Ron’s life at 6 pm led by Rev. Lexie Kirkpatrick.

Ronald Dean Clemens was born March 3, 1943 in Waverly, IA, the son of Dallas and Marcelle Jackson Clemens. He graduated from Dumont High School in 1961. On March 3, 1962 he married Ruby Woodley in Dumont. Ron and Ruby moved to Vinton in 1964. Ron worked as an auto mechanic for 50 years and owned Ron’s Conoco, retiring in 2009. He was a member of Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church. Ron had many interests. He was an avid golfer, shooting three holes-in-one. He enjoyed antique cars, motorcycles, playing pool, cooking at various restaurants and telling stories.

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruby; sons, Rick, Vinton, Randy (Michelle Anderle), Shellbyville, KY and Ryan (Mechelle), Vinton; eight grandchildren, Leslie, Dakota, Skylar, Rachel, Alex, Katlyn, Trevor and Calese; two great grandchildren, Bianca and Axel and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rod; brother, Duane and sister, Diane Clemens.

A memorial fund has been established.

