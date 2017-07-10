SHELLSBURG: Rose Vesely Sass, 93, died Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg with Rev Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Visitation will also be held at the church from 4 to 7 PM. On Wednesday. The family request no flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established.

Rose was born March 25, 1924 at Elberon to Joseph and Antonia (Kohoutek) Vesley.

On December 8, 1946 she was united in marriage to Elmer W. Sass at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins. They lived and farmed in Shellsburg all their married life. Rose and Elmer enjoyed dancing. He preceded her in death on September 28, 1989.

Rose was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Fellowship Club, and Canton Homemaker’s Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Sandra (Larry) Beatty, Delaine (Rick) Kreutner, and Ed (Nancy) Sass, all of Shellsburg; her grandchildren, Matthew (Marcia) Kreutner, Michelle (Jeff) Collier, Mitchell and Logan Beatty, Donny and Tommy Sass; and three great grandchildren; her brother Charles Vesely; her sisters, Libby (Milvoy) Dvorak and Mildred Chalupsky; her sisters-in-law, Betty and LaVonne Sass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Blanche Collins.

