Sharon E. Markland, 86, of Rochester, MN passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Homestead of Rochester.

Sharon Elaine McGilligan was born January 16, 1931 to Herbert and Laura (Simpson) McGilligan in Janesville, IA. Sharon graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. She received her teaching certificate from the University of Northern Iowa in 1950 and her Bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1962. Sharon loved teaching and her career included teaching in Vinton, IA; Waterloo, IA; Fort Dodge, IA and Beaverton, OR. Her last teaching job was at the Iowa Juvenile Home, where she taught for 10 years. On June 5, 1956, she married Wayne Markland in Las Vegas, NV. The couple lived in Vinton, IA for many years where they farmed and operated a feed and grain store. In retirement, they moved to Alamogordo, NM. Wayne passed away in October of 2004. In 2014, Sharon moved to Rochester. She was active in the Democratic party, Iowa Women’s Political Caucus, AAUW, Women’s Club, PEO and volunteering at her local public library. She enjoyed reading and actively volunteering in the community.

Sharon is survived by her children, Matthew (Marybeth) Markland of Rochester, MN and Mary Jane (Brian Wooton) Markland of Newport, OR; two grandchildren, Thomas and Christopher; and a brother, Duane (Judy) McGilligan of Lakeland, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, a newborn son and one brother, Dean.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.

Memorials are preferred to your local public library.

