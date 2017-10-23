Sheryl worked many various jobs throughout her life which included daycare provider, jewelry salesperson, and craft store owner. In her later years, Sheryl poured her heart and soul into helping her parents run their family resort, Arrowhead Resort & Motel in Nestor Falls, Ontario, Canada. But the proudest title she ever held was that of Mom and Grandma.

Sheryl married Denny Reynolds in 2004 and the two of them created a country life in the middle of Des Moines, Iowa with their beloved cats and dogs

(and the various stray animals that always seemed to know which porch to come to for a free meal!) She quickly developed a very special relationship with her new mother-in-law Doris Reynolds until her death in 2012, and also with the Klein family in Carlisle.

Sheryl truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; whether it was researching genealogy, fishing, reconnecting with friends via facebook, working in her flower garden, spending time with her Mom at church and bible study, or texting with her grown sons. Sheryl took great pride in watching her Grandchildren grow and become their own people. Sheryl had a servant’s heart and loved nothing more than making those she loved happy. She was known for her kindness and wasn’t one for arguing or confrontation, however she wouldn’t stand by silently if someone she loved was being hurt. Those lucky enough to have been touched by her will forever miss the fierce devotion she poured into those she loved.

Sheryl is survived by her mother, Decie Mason of Shellsburg; husband, Dennis Reynolds of Des Moines; sons, Chad Kurth of Coggon and Tim(Shawna)Kurth of Shellsburg; stepsons, Mark Reynolds(Ron Briggs) of Long Beach, CA. and Chad(Stephanie)Reynolds of Norwalk; grandchildren, Kinzley, Kenna, Alisha & Brett. Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Mason and 2 infant sisters, Ellen Colleen and Connie Marrie.

Memorials for Sheryl may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or the Second Chance Dog Rescue in Prole.

