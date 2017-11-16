Shirley JoAnn Taylor, 80, of Toledo, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at Unity Point of Marshalltown. It was her wishes to be cremated and there will be a private family gathering.

Shirley was born on September 20, 1937, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Emil Henry William and Alice Wilma (Berry) Kroeger.

On April 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Raymond Earl Taylor at the Tama Methodist Church. Shirley worked at Pioneer for many years and drove school bus for the South Tama School District. Shirley loved caring for children and liked genealogy and family history.

Survivors include her children, Jim (Stephanie) Taylor of Bentonville, AR, Terry (Tom) Foley of Ozark, MO, and Susan; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Michelle Taylor of Toledo; one brother, Francis “Butch” (Maxine) Kroeger of Toledo; one sister, Phyllis Dauma of Blair, NE; sister-in-law, Marjorie Emerson Kroeger of Nokomis, IL; brother-in-law, David Price of Gilman; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Raymond Sr.; one son, Raymond Taylor Jr.; four siblings, Russell Kroeger, Wayne Kroeger, Donald Kroeger, and Betty Bruebaker Price; and three grandsons, Kelly Ziegler, Michael Melton and baby Taylor in infancy.

A memorial fund has been established.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.