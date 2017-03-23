VINTON: Stuart Gulick, 94, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Windsor Manor.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St., in Vinton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5-8 PM, Friday. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Garrison Methodist Church.

Stuart was born July 26, 1922 at Plainfield, IA to Jesse and Grace (Smith) Gulick. He graduated from the Mt. Auburn High School.

On December 30, 1944, he was united in marriage to Margaret Gordon at Grundy Center. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2016.

During World War II he served his nation in the U.S. Navy and served at Pearl Harbor. He is a member of the George G. Hardinger American Legion Post

#475.

Stuart was a very particular farmer raising cattle, hogs and grain. It was noted that the way he manicured the farm’s “buffer strips” resembled a golf course. He was a former member of the Garrision Methodist Church and currently enjoyed membership at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. A long time Chicago Cubs fan he was thrilled to see them win the World Series. Since 1956 Stuart fished at Crane Lake in Minnesota and this past year caught the season’s largest Walleye. He enjoyed playing 500 and was known as “a bidder”, a trait passed down to his son and grandson.

However, his great passion and joy was his self-taught talent of playing and singing with his guitar. He often sat in with the Leo Greco and Kenny Hofer bands and was a member of the Hill Topper Trio. He spent many hours at area care centers providing entertainment with his music and was often asked to play for funeral services.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara (William) Holden of Las Vegas, Nevada, his son Kris (Deborah) Gulick of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren Nicholas (Samantha) Gulick of North Liberty and their daughter, Emery, Jacqui (Lee) Gulick Price of Amana, Kaitlin Holden of Marion, and Michael Holden of Iowa City and his Brother Warren Gulick of Vinton

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Online condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.