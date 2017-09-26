BLAIRSTOWN: Terry Norton, 80 a resident of Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer died Monday, September 25, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Blairstown Legion Hall with Rev. Travis Borkosky officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time on Saturday. Private interment will be held at a later date in Terry’s hometown of Moulton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Blairstown Recreation Board.

Terry was born August 13, 1937 to Winfred “Fud” and Helen (Hoover) Norton at Moline, Illinois. He graduated from Moulton High School and was later united in marriage to Barb L. Norton on July 3, 1970 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids.

Terry owned and operated Terry’s Place, Blairstown Grocery and the Blairstown Locker. He was previously employed at Square D and Kimm’s Ready Mix.

He enjoyed working and owning his own businesses. In his leisure, Terry like to dance, play ball and bowling. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan. Terry entered Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Norton; his eight children, Deb Wood, Dan Norton, Terri McGill, Ron Norton, Andie Lawson, Teresa Reuter, Candi Benesh and Ritch Konigsmark; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Ted Norton and his son, Bob Konigsmark.

