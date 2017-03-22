BELLE PLAINE: Valerie Schadle, 41 of Belle Plaine died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 – 8 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Keystone. Private family committal services will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A Memorial Fund has been established for her son, Michael.

Valerie was born November 10, 1975 in Iowa City to Gary and Kay (Harris) Schadle. She worked at Whirlpool in Amana for thirteen years. Valerie was a student at Kaplan University for the last seven years achieving her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and was working towards her Bachelors Degree.

Valerie was a lover of animals and enjoyed riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle. She especially enjoyed Miranda and raising her son, Michael and socializing with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Michael Fisher of Belle Plaine, Miranda Dietrich of Sioux City; her fiancé, Fred Fisher of Belle Plaine; her mother Kay (Larry) Dietrich of Van Horne; her father, Gary (Dandeena) Schadle of Van Horne;; her sister, Kelly (Bret) Burkhart and her nieces, Hannah and Jessica Burkhart all of Radcliffe.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin and Ruth Schadle, LaVonne Harris and her uncle Richard Schadle.

