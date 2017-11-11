VINTON: Verlyn Harder, 82 of Vinton and formerly of Keystone and Dysart died Friday, November 10, 2017 at Windsor Manor. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Vinton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM Monday at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone and one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Verlyn was born June 13, 1935 to Clarence “Click” and Hilda (Selk) Harder on the family farm near Dysart. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1953 and attended Wartburg College for two years.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Andresen in January of 1957 and they later divorced.

Verlyn farmed in the Keystone and Dysart area for twenty years and later worked for Folkman’s Grain Elevator and Westside Grain and Salvage.

Verlyn lived in Vinton for over 15 years with his longtime companion Shirley Doud where they were faithful members of the Vinton Presbyterian Church. He loved working outside in the yard, golfing, dancing and being a jokester. Verlyn also loved to spend time with his and Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Verlyn is survived by his longtime companion, Shirley Doud; son, Kevin (Anne) Harder and their children, Tristan (Katie) Harder, Daniel Eddy, Kayla Harder and Jakeb Harder; son, Kerry Harder and his children, Samantha (Kevin) Abler and Alivia, Erica (Kraig) Ceynar and their children, Zoe, Lizzie, Zane and Wryker; son, Kirk (Laura Henson) Harder the his children, Nicolas Harder, Alexandria (Austin) Mussig and Dexter and Emilie Harder; daughter, Tonya (Jay) Hamilton and their children, Kaley and Cole Hamilton; his brother, Larry (Karen) Harder; and Shirley’s family, Kristin (John) Holst, Kevin Doud, Wendy Doud, Kerry (Mike) Less and Shirley’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.