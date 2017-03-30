LUZERNE: Vernon Schroeder, 92, died Monday, March 27, 2017 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care in Belle Plaine, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Luzerne, Iowa with Rev. Dean Duncan officiating. Interment will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery near Luzerne with Graveside Military Rites conducted by M.J. Kirby American Legion Post #170 of Blairstown, and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM Friday at the church and from 9 AM until service time on Saturday. A Memorial Fund has been established for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Lutheran Bible Translators – Joan and Martin Weber Ministry.

Vernon was born March 2, 1925 near Luzerne to Oscar and Alma (Niebes) Schroeder, and was baptized March 29, 1925. He was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Luzerne.

He proudly served his nation in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was stationed in Germany during the occupation. He was an active member of the M.J. Kirby American Legion Post #170 of Blairstown.

Vernon farmed all his life and enjoyed membership in the Farm Bureau, the Republican Party, and the Belles ‘n Beaux Square Dance Club. He enjoyed attending Legion conventions and events, traveling on bus trips, and being a part of his family’s celebrations and events. His family shares memories of their dear uncle including his patriotism, kind nature and love for others.

He is survived by his nieces, Ruth (Roger) Ward, Joan (Martin) Weber, Esther (Ed) Sander, Mary (Brad) Sievers, and Jayne Olson (Paul) Queck; his nephews, Craig (Rosemary) Olson, Mark (Debra) Olson and Brad Olson; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Alvena; his sister, Nadine Schroeder Olson and his brother, Harold Schroeder.