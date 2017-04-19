BRANDON: Virginia B. (Brehm) Bistline, 90 of Brandon died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 24, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton with Pastor Mark Dieter officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation will be from 2 – 5 PM, Sunday also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Virginia was born June 14, 1926 the daughter of Walter and Hazel (Gray) Brehm in rural Benton County. She graduated from Urbana High School and later worked at Independent Meat and Grocery in Vinton. Virginia was united in marriage to Don Bistline on March 21, 1954 in Vinton. The couple farmed in the Brandon are since 1959. Don preceded Virginia in death on May 23, 2015.

Virginia was a dedicated farm wife and enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and chickens.

She is survived by her children: Roger Bistline of Walker and Roxann Bistline of Brandon; her brother, Conrad (Della) Brehm of Vinton and her sister, Patty (Russell) Abernathy of Waverly, Mary Richart of Urbana and Marcella (Bob) Caslaska of Clutier.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her three brothers, Bob, Richard and Jerry and one sister, Shirley.

Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com