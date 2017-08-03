Wanda May Lastovka, 80, of Belle Plaine, Iowa passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2017 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, in Belle Plaine with Pastor Mark Keefer officiating.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will take place at National Cemetery, Vining. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.

Wanda the daughter of Hans and Ida (Allshouse) Nielsen was born November 6, 1936 in Vinton, Iowa she was a graduate of Vinton High School. Following school Wanda married Alvin J. Lastovka June 1955 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Together the couple moved to their farm near Elberon, where they raised their six boys. In 1981, she decided to sell the farm and move to Belle Plaine where Wanda worked at the Nursery and Lincoln Café.

She enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles, traveling to all fifty states, to Europe, Disney theme parks and especially the mountains of Denver.

Wanda is survived by her sons, James (Barbara) Lastovka of Amana, IA, Gregory (Dawn Kirchhoff) Lastovka of Elberon, IA, Rodney (Lisette) Lastovka of Denver, Co., Danny Lastovka, of Belle Plaine, IA, Donny (Diane) Lastovka, of Brooklyn, IA, Cary (special friend Angel) Lastovka of Denver, Co.; sister, Wilma (Vernon) Parizek of Elberon; 7-grandchildren; 12-great-grandchildren, and many more loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin; granddaughter, Jessica.