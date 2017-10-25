GARRISON: Wayne A. Wieditz, 86 died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospice Inpatient Unit following a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 28. 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen K. Preus officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM, Friday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Wayne was born March 22, 1931 in Vinton to Carl and Mary (Rinderknecht) Wieditz. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949. Wayne was united in marriage to Marilyn C. (Vogt) Grau on January 21, 1977. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1979.

Wayne was a life-time farmer in the Vinton area where he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Farm Bureau. He loved his little dog, Ole, going to coffee in Garrison, sitting on his porch. Wayne cherished his life-long friendship with childhood friend, Donald Dill. He kept busy with many projects around the farm. Wayne’s dear friend, Alvin Bauer began farming for him when he retired.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ruth Wieditz, his nieces and nephews, Ann (Mark) Schmelzer and Dawn (Trent) Packingham all of Vinton and Dean Wieditz, Carole Garbers, Gary Wieditz, Glenn Wieditz and Gary Phillis; his step-daughters, Chrystal (Robert) Young of Alexandria, Virginia and Pennie (Steve) Anderson of Independence; two grandchildren, Anna Anderson and Chad (Allison) Anderson; his six great grandchildren, Henry, Mackie and Emma Welter, Aidan, Aila and Abel Anderson; his great nieces and nephew, Pamela Keel, Toni Thompson, Alexandria Schmelzer and Brock Schmelzer.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his brothers, Walter, Vernon and Richard Wieditz and his sisters, Marcella Seboldt and Lucille Phillis.