VINTON – Wilbur James Langstraat, 85, died Friday, December 8, 2017, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Dave Neas officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton. Military rites will be performed by Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 of Vinton and Iowa Military Funeral Honors of Des Moines.

Wilbur was born June 14, 1932, on the family farm near Peoria, Iowa, the son of Peter and Minnie Kool Langstraat. He attended school in Peoria.

Wilbur proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a past Commander of the Coffin-Miller American Legion Post 446 in New Sharon and was also affiliated with the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 in Vinton.

On April 21, 1957, Wilbur was united in marriage with Bernice Sterrett in Oskaloosa. The couple resided in New Sharon before moving to Vinton in 2010.

Wilbur was the custodian at North Mahaska Schools for 29 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Vinton. He enjoyed reading, gardening and veterans’ activities. He loved traveling, particularly to Colorado, and he also loved watching the races in Oskaloosa and at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Wilbur is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bernice, of Vinton; his son, Lyle (Luanne) Langstraat of Vinton; three grandchildren: Brian (Megan), Douglas (Sabrina) and Katrina Langstraat; great-grandson Hendrik Langstraat; one sister, Anna Mae Williams of New Sharon; and sister-in-law Sylvia Langstraat of Pella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Leonard, Tony and Henry Langstraat; one sister, Agnes Roorda; and granddaughter Julia Langstraat.

Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Wilbur and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.